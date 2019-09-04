|
Ronald E. Martz
East Berlin - Ronald E. Martz, age 76, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Harrisburg Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. He was born in Hanover, PA on August 24, 1942.
He was self-employed for most of his life working as a furniture upholsterer, selling classic Chevy car parts, and restoring some beautiful classic Chevys himself. He loved the sport of baseball, both playing into his 60's and as a spectator.
He is preceded in death by parents Roy and Laura Martz. He is survived by 4 daughters Lori (Karl) Hermann, Joni Kahn, Wendy Martz, Sheri Huffman, six grandchildren and a half brother, Eugene Martz, of York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019