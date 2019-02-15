|
Ronald E. Metzger
Windsor - Ronald E. Metzger, 63, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Debra G. (Sammons) Metzger to whom he was married for 17 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Michael Allen officiating. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on November 30, 1955 in Danville, he was a son of Margaret (Adams) Metzger of Windsor and the late Leonard E. Metzger. Ronald was a tool grinder for Kermit Tool.
Mr. Metzger was a member of NDHP. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson and four wheelers, animals, sports, especially the New Orleans Saints and cooking on holidays for his family.
Along with his wife, Debby, Ronald is survived by his son, Caden Metzger of York; four daughters, Nickole Hughes, Stacey Stern, Alicia Metzger and Megan Metzger all of York; two step daughters, Tiffany Salyers and her husband, Dan of Red Lion and Heather Downey of Buffalo, NY; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Leonard Metzger of York; and two sisters, Donna Coble and her husband, James of Elizabethtown and Yvonne Kline of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019