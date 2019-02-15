Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Metzger


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald E. Metzger Obituary
Ronald E. Metzger

Windsor - Ronald E. Metzger, 63, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Debra G. (Sammons) Metzger to whom he was married for 17 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Michael Allen officiating. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Born on November 30, 1955 in Danville, he was a son of Margaret (Adams) Metzger of Windsor and the late Leonard E. Metzger. Ronald was a tool grinder for Kermit Tool.

Mr. Metzger was a member of NDHP. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson and four wheelers, animals, sports, especially the New Orleans Saints and cooking on holidays for his family.

Along with his wife, Debby, Ronald is survived by his son, Caden Metzger of York; four daughters, Nickole Hughes, Stacey Stern, Alicia Metzger and Megan Metzger all of York; two step daughters, Tiffany Salyers and her husband, Dan of Red Lion and Heather Downey of Buffalo, NY; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, Leonard Metzger of York; and two sisters, Donna Coble and her husband, James of Elizabethtown and Yvonne Kline of York.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.