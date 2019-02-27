|
|
Ronald E. Mitzel
Wrightsville - Ronald E. Mitzel, age 82, of Wrightsville, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in York on July 2, 1936, he was the son, along with his brothers James and Jake, of the late James and Romaine (Minehart) Mitzel. Ron was the loving husband of 62 years of Phyllis Rae (Ferree) Mitzel.
Ron was a US Navy Veteran, serving on the USS New Jersey and the USS Yellowstone. He worked as a fabricator for many years for General Machine and later for Billett Tooling.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to spend time in the woods and waters hunting and fishing, especially when he could cast a rod with his grandsons. He enjoyed collecting antiques. Ron was a member of the Windsor Fish and Game. He could always be seen with the gang at Hinkle's Restaurant in Columbia for morning breakfast and conversation. Ron was a dedicated and loving caretaker to his wife Phyllis. He loved to spend time with his family, especially the time he could spend with his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Ron is survived by his sons Ronald E. Mitzel, II, and his wife Kathy of York, Scott Lee Mitzel of Wrightsville, his daughter Kelly Sue Comer, and her husband Scott of Muskegon, MI, his grandchildren Holly, Dustin, Michael, Andrew, Mason, and Amber, and his great-grandson Jace. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Melanie Mitzel.
A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am from Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with the Reverend Timothy W. Sadler officiating. Interment will follow in Manchester Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Viewings for Ron will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 706 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543. .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019