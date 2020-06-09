Ronald E. RothYork - Ronald Eugene Roth, 87, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Daytona G. (Poucher) Roth for 25 years.Born in York on May 29, 1933, Ron was the son of the late Simon M. and Anna (Bentzel) Roth. He was a graduate of William Penn High and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War earning the rank of Corporal. He was an electrician by trade.The celebration of life memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Roger H. Mentzer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard prior to service.Mr. Roth is also survived by his daughter, Sue Nesin, his three step-children, George Blair, Jr, Lisa Horst and Robert McKinnon; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two brothers, Barry Roth and Donald Roth. He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Roth.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Veterans Affairs, 2401 Pleasant Valley Rd, York, PA 17402.