Ronald E. Yingling, Jr.
Springettsbury Twp - Ronald E. "Ying" Yingling, Jr., age 55, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 3:45 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital.
Born September 8, 1963 in York, he was a son of Nancy J. (Friese) Bates, and the late Ronald E. Yingling, Sr. Mr. Yingling worked at Jackie B's and was a member of the Ninth Ward Republican Social Club, the Twelfth Ward Independent Democratic Club, and the Delphia Club.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Yingling is survived by a sister, Zondra L. Miller, and her husband Kris of York; a brother, Theodore A. Yingling, and his wife Elke of York; two stepbrothers, Roy Bates and Jeff Bates, both of Florida; nieces and nephews, Kristina, Steven, Monika, and Erika; and four great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the , 924N Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019