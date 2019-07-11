Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Yingling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Yingling Jr.


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Yingling Jr. Obituary
Ronald E. Yingling, Jr.

Springettsbury Twp - Ronald E. "Ying" Yingling, Jr., age 55, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 3:45 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital.

Born September 8, 1963 in York, he was a son of Nancy J. (Friese) Bates, and the late Ronald E. Yingling, Sr. Mr. Yingling worked at Jackie B's and was a member of the Ninth Ward Republican Social Club, the Twelfth Ward Independent Democratic Club, and the Delphia Club.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Yingling is survived by a sister, Zondra L. Miller, and her husband Kris of York; a brother, Theodore A. Yingling, and his wife Elke of York; two stepbrothers, Roy Bates and Jeff Bates, both of Florida; nieces and nephews, Kristina, Steven, Monika, and Erika; and four great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the , 924N Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now