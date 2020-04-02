|
|
Ronald Felty
Spring Grove - Ronald Eugene Felty, age 75, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Manor Care North in York. He was the loving husband of Trudy M. (Umberger) Felty; together they shared over 53 years of marriage.
Ron was born in Baltimore MD on July 1, 1944 and was the son of the late Eugene P. Felty and Joyce E. (Wolfe) Felty. He graduated from Lebanon High School class of 1962. He worked as a tool and die maker for Osram Sylvania in York for over 38 years prior to retiring. He was an avid fisherman and a member of Genesis Church in Seven Valleys.
In addition to his wife Trudy, he is survived by his children Stacey Cooper and husband Elwood, Ronald E. Felty II and wife Angela, and Ann E. Felty; his grandchildren Jessica and husband Jake, Erin and husband Brandon, McClain and wife Lindsey, Sutton, Stone and McCall. He is also survived by his sisters Sue Carol Vincent and Judith Yater and husband Lewis and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant sister Patricia Ann.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Family services are entrusted to Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Rd., York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020