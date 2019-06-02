Services
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mount Wolf - Ronald Craig Frymyer, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Linda D. (Minot) Frymyer.

Born in York on May 12, 1962, Ron was the son of the late Richard J. Frymyer and Carymn L. (Petry) Walker. He was a truck driver for UPS Freight. His memberships included the Pleasureville American Legion, Hawks Gunning Club, 12th Ward Democratic Club and the 13th Ward.

The celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Richard Bowers officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In addition to his wife of 32 years, Mr. Frymyer is survived by his daughter, Krista L. Frymyer of Dover; grandson, Rylee Musser; brother, Stephen Walker; mother and father in law, Jean and Rolin Minot; stepmother, Sue Frymyer; stepfather, Michael Walker; stepsister, Shonna Dawson all of York; and uncle, Roger Frymyer of Mount Wolf. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Mannino and Debra Cort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019
