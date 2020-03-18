|
|
Ronald G. Herman
West York -
Ronald G. Herman, 87, of West York passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
He was the husband of Phyllis E. (Norris) Herman and the late Louise Hilda Herman.
Due to the current public health crisis, the celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
In addition to his wife, Ron is also survived by two daughters: Betty Russell and Karen Hess, both of York; A son, Dr. Barry E. Herman of Easton; 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren; step children Paula Bauer, Susan Renzulli, Mollie Slyder, Kim Guerenni, Jacob Slyder, and Troy Fillmore; A sister, Donna Lynn Weirich of Manchester.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven D. Herman and a grandson, Cory Hess.
A full obituary will be published when the memorial service for Ron is scheduled.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020