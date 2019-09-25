|
Ronald H. Bowersox
Shrewsbury -
Ronald H. Bowersox, age 87, of York, died peacefully at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Shrewsbury, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy (Reachard) Bowersox, to whom he was married for 66 years.
Born in York on January 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel (Zech) Bowersox.
Ron was a 1949 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He was retired from Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster where he worked for 40 years.
He was an avid musician and thoroughly enjoyed playing the saxophone and clarinet with local dance bands Don Frey and The Naturals and also the Bob Huska Quartet for over 30 years.
He was a Mason and also a member of several local organizations including, a lifetime member of the Victory Club, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and others.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bowersox is survived by his daughter, Debra A. Holland and her husband Randall of New Freedom, and his son Jeffrey A. Bowersox and his fiancé Lorie of Jarrettsville, MD; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services are being held privately by the family under the direction of the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory of York.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Shrewsbury, 200 Luther Rd., Shrewsbury, PA 17361
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019