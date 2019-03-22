Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
LCBC in York
951 N. Hills Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Altland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Herbert Altland


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Herbert Altland Obituary
Ronald Herbert Altland

Dover - January 15, 1938 - March 8, 2019

Ronald Herbert Altland, 81, of Dover, PA, passed peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Winter Garden, Florida. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vella Jeannette Gotwalt Altland, and his three children, Brian Altland of Effington, SC; JoLynne Altland Wagner of York, PA; and Barry Altland, of Winter Garden, FL. Ronnie was the son of Harry and Ethel Altland of Weigelstown, PA, and the older brother to Patricia Altland Landis, York, PA, and Richard Altland, York New Salem, PA. Ronnie and Vella together created a legacy of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Ronnie Altland's Life will occur Friday, April 5, 7:00 p.m. at LCBC in York, 951 N. Hills Road. All are invited to attend. In lieu of any gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Altland's house of worship, First United Methodist Church or Winter Garden, in support of their community ministries, found at www.FUMCWG.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.