Ronald Herbert Altland
Dover - January 15, 1938 - March 8, 2019
Ronald Herbert Altland, 81, of Dover, PA, passed peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Winter Garden, Florida. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vella Jeannette Gotwalt Altland, and his three children, Brian Altland of Effington, SC; JoLynne Altland Wagner of York, PA; and Barry Altland, of Winter Garden, FL. Ronnie was the son of Harry and Ethel Altland of Weigelstown, PA, and the older brother to Patricia Altland Landis, York, PA, and Richard Altland, York New Salem, PA. Ronnie and Vella together created a legacy of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Ronnie Altland's Life will occur Friday, April 5, 7:00 p.m. at LCBC in York, 951 N. Hills Road. All are invited to attend. In lieu of any gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Altland's house of worship, First United Methodist Church or Winter Garden, in support of their community ministries, found at www.FUMCWG.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019