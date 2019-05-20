Services
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald J. Buck

Jacobus - Ronald J. Buck, age 74, of Jacobus, died at 1:30 PM Friday, May 17, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Mary C. (Jackson) Buck.

Born January 30, 1945 in Baltimore, a son of the late Clarence and Naomi (Schmeidicki) Buck, he was a graduate of Towson State Teachers College, and served in the US Air Force during Vietnam achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. His professional career in the defense industry spanned 41 years, retiring from Northrop Grumman, previously known as Westinghouse. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacobus, and the Dallastown American Legion.

In addition to his wife of 28 years, Mr. Buck is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Buck Brandau, and her husband Brett, of Middletown, Delaware, and René L. Buck-Mayo, and her husband Christopher, of New Freedom; a stepson, David S. Grove, of Jacobus; and five grandchildren, Jacob Mayo, Trent Grove, Benjamin Mayo, Turner Brandau, and Piper Brandau. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen G. Kesler, and a brother, Edward Buck.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Tina Minnich, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30. Military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster PA 17603; or to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 20, 2019
