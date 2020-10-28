Ronald J. VerdierSpring Grove -Ronald J. Verdier, 83, entered into rest on Monday October 26, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Carol (McNitt) Verdier.He was born July 21, 1937 in York. The son of the late James E. and Isabel M. (Kauffman) Verdier.Ronald worked as a school teacher in West York School District at the Junior High for 37 years. He also did carpentry work on the side. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. Ronald enjoyed cars.A visitation will be 9-10:30 am Saturday October 31, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 W. Market St. York. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 am with the Rev. Dominic Azagbor officiating. Burial will be private.Including his wife Carol, Ronald is also survived by a son Matthew C. Verdier of York, a daughter Emily Colburn of Dundalk, MD; four grandchildren Noah Paup, Jenna Verdier, Kennedy Verdier, Owen Verdier.