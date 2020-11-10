Ronald J. WilliamsSpring Grove, PA - Ronald J. Williams, 76, of Spring Grove, PA, died on November 6, 2020 in UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover, PA. He was born in Sewickley, PA on May 8, 1944 the son of the late Harry A. & Hazel (Barr) Williams.Ronald graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1964, served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, and earned an associate's degree from Penn Tech in Pittsburgh, PA.He is survived by his two brothers, Harry Williams (Rosie), OH and Robert Williams (Jennifer), Wellington, CO. He was very much loved and will be missed by his nephew, Dorian Williams, WV; nephew, Darin Williams, PA; niece, Courtney Williams-Barron, Austin, TX; nephew, Curtis Williams, Los Angeles, CA; nephew, Chris Williams, Clinton, MT.All services are private, The Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Moon Twp. is in charge of arrangements. Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, PA, midday on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.