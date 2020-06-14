Ronald K. McCreary, Jr
East Berlin - Ronald K. McCreary, Jr, 56, passed Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Alice E. (Kimmey) McCreary, his wife of 34 years.
Ron was born February 14, 1964, in Steelton, the son of Ronald K. and Shirley M. (Karstetter) McCreary of Gettysburg.
Ron was the service manager at L&L Ford in East Berlin for more than 20 years, and he was a member of the East Berlin V.F.W. and the Gettysburg Eagles. Ron was a family man to the core and would move mountains to help those he loved. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, sprint car racing and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents and wife Alice, Ron is survived by a son, Ronald K. McCreary, III, and his wife Courtney of East Berlin, a daughter, Alyssa M. Sipe and her husband Brett of Gardners, four grandchildren, Savannah, Kinsey, Brooke and Baby Sipe due in October, two sisters, Jody Boore and her husband Dave of Gardners, and Judy Leeti and her husband Alan of Gettysburg, and a brother, Tim McCreary and his wife Dawn of Carlisle. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, the identical twin of Baby Sipe.
In the words of Rocky Balboa "It ain't about how hard you hit, It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.