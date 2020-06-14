Ronald K. McCreary Jr.
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald K. McCreary, Jr

East Berlin - Ronald K. McCreary, Jr, 56, passed Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Alice E. (Kimmey) McCreary, his wife of 34 years.

Ron was born February 14, 1964, in Steelton, the son of Ronald K. and Shirley M. (Karstetter) McCreary of Gettysburg.

Ron was the service manager at L&L Ford in East Berlin for more than 20 years, and he was a member of the East Berlin V.F.W. and the Gettysburg Eagles. Ron was a family man to the core and would move mountains to help those he loved. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, sprint car racing and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents and wife Alice, Ron is survived by a son, Ronald K. McCreary, III, and his wife Courtney of East Berlin, a daughter, Alyssa M. Sipe and her husband Brett of Gardners, four grandchildren, Savannah, Kinsey, Brooke and Baby Sipe due in October, two sisters, Jody Boore and her husband Dave of Gardners, and Judy Leeti and her husband Alan of Gettysburg, and a brother, Tim McCreary and his wife Dawn of Carlisle. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, the identical twin of Baby Sipe.

In the words of Rocky Balboa "It ain't about how hard you hit, It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved