Ronald L. Boyce
Red Lion - Ronald L. Boyce, 71, born July 11, 1948, my husband and best friend died today May 11, 2020. We told him to go to the spirit in the sky. Shine on you crazy diamond.
My Ronnie died at home where he wanted to be. Under the care of Hospice, myself and his daughter. Ronny and I walked the path of life-the good and the bad-grew up together for 50 years. My wild and crazy guy will be missed.
Ronny was a veteran having served in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Libby" Boyce, daughter Adrianne "Annie" Trimmer and grandson Lucien Boyce. He is also survived by a sister Roxie Brought, brother Ken Boyce and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Blanche and Kenneth Boyce and his sister Shirley Waltermyer.
Final arrangements under the care of John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. Per Ron's wishes everything is private.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Community Care, especially Dorothy and Sandy. Also thank you to Dr. Brian Pollack his family doctor, who was a wonderful, skilled, caring doctor to him.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020