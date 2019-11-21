|
|
Ronald L. Dull
York - Ronald L. Dull, age 62, of York, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in York on June 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Donald F. Dull, Sr. and the late Florence Allene (Guise) Dull. Ron was the loving husband of Barbara (Dacheux) Dull.
Ron was a 1976 graduate of Central York High School. He was a retired police officer, serving the East Manchester Township Police Department and the Northeastern Regional Police Department. He was currently employed by the Schaad Detective Agency.
Ron enjoyed fishing in the bay, target shooting, and watching sports, especially college football. He loved to spend time with family and friends, especially when he got to enjoy some crabs with them.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his son Ryan Dull of Red Lion, his children Beth Fager, and her husband Michael of York, Marian Fager, and her husband Mark of York, Robin Seiler, and her husband William of York, Ralph Hoffmaster of Windsor, Mark Hoffmaster of York, and Robert Hoffmaster of York. He is also survived by his brother Donald F. Dull, Jr., and his wife Teresa of York, his sisters Connie F. Dull of York and Bonnie J. Dull of York, and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons.
A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00pm from The Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019