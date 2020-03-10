Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Viking Athletic Association
318 N. Adams Street
York, PA
Ronald L. Greenplate


1949 - 2020
Ronald L. Greenplate Obituary
Ronald L. Greenplate

Dallastown - Ronald L. Greenplate, age 70, of Dallastown, died at 7:44 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Valerie S. (Leib) Greenplate.

Born June 30, 1949, a son of the late Harry and Mary (Miller) Greenplate, he was a graduate of West York High school and was semi-retired from Shuman Heritage Printing. He was a member of the Viking Athletic Association, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Greenplate is survived by a son, Sean P. Greenplate of Red Lion; a daughter, Randi L. Greenplate, and her fiancé Shawn Conaway, of Dover; and three grandchildren, Nicole, Brendan, and Austin.

A celebration of Mr. Greenplate's life will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Viking Athletic Association, 318 N. Adams Street, York, 17404. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
