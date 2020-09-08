Ronald L. Snyder
Spring Garden Twp. - Ronald L. Snyder, age 79, of Spring Garden Township, York, died Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of late Susan A. (Stewart) Snyder, who died August 31, 2020.
Born on June 27, 1941 in York, the son of the late Walter L. and Mildred C. (Ecker) Snyder, he was a 1959 graduate of Penn High High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan Steward, in 1960, and then entered the US Air Force where he served until 1963. He worked at Keystone Seneca Wire Cloth Company, in Hanover, and more recently at New York Wire Cloth Company, in York, retiring as Plant Manager. After retirement he proudly worked for York Suburban School District. He was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where he was a softball coach, and where he enjoyed acting and singing, and participating in various church productions. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as playing Bridge and bowling at Suburban Bowlerama.
Mr. Snyder is survived by three sons, David L. Snyder, and his wife Nancy, of Statesville, North Carolina, Michael L. Snyder, of York, and Jeffrey L. Snyder, and his wife Joanie, of York; seven grandchildren, Cassandra, Jessica, Andrew, Kathryn, Valerie, Daniel, and James; and a great granddaughter, Isabelle. He is also preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Snyder; and a half sister, Marian L. Laity.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Greenmount Cemetery, with his Pastor, The Rev. Dale Parker, officiating and flag presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. The service will be streamed on Facebook.com/KuhnerAssociates
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403. KuhnerEquities.com