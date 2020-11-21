1/
Ronald L. Trout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Trout

Red Lion - Ronald L. Trout, formerly of Red Lion, went to his Heavenly Home, to be with his wife, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3:57 pm at Rest Haven-York, at the age of 81. He was the husband of the late Kathryn E. (Stephens) Trout, who entered into rest on September 4, 2020.

Ronald was born on March 20, 1939 and was the son of the late Everett W. and Goldie B. Trout. He graduated from Kennard Dale High School, Class of 1957. He worked for the former Greens Dairy as a route supervisor for 35 years prior to his retirement. He attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Ronald enjoyed camping with his wife, car racing and baseball, especially the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his two sons- Scott Trout of Red Lion and Lonnie Trout and his wife Kendra of Stewartstown. He was the loving grandfather of Daniel Trout of Winterstown, Matthew Trout of York and Zachary Gross of York, great grandfather of Melanie, and uncle to Kara, Lisa and Edward. Ronald was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Burnum, Betty Lou Trout and a brother, Gene Trout.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Ronald will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with his pastor, Rev. Timothy A. Funk, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethlehem UM Stonepile Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing will be observed as per the recommendations of our governor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: SPCA, "for cats", 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved