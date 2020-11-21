Ronald L. Trout
Red Lion - Ronald L. Trout, formerly of Red Lion, went to his Heavenly Home, to be with his wife, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3:57 pm at Rest Haven-York, at the age of 81. He was the husband of the late Kathryn E. (Stephens) Trout, who entered into rest on September 4, 2020.
Ronald was born on March 20, 1939 and was the son of the late Everett W. and Goldie B. Trout. He graduated from Kennard Dale High School, Class of 1957. He worked for the former Greens Dairy as a route supervisor for 35 years prior to his retirement. He attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Ronald enjoyed camping with his wife, car racing and baseball, especially the New York Yankees.
He is survived by his two sons- Scott Trout of Red Lion and Lonnie Trout and his wife Kendra of Stewartstown. He was the loving grandfather of Daniel Trout of Winterstown, Matthew Trout of York and Zachary Gross of York, great grandfather of Melanie, and uncle to Kara, Lisa and Edward. Ronald was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Burnum, Betty Lou Trout and a brother, Gene Trout.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Ronald will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with his pastor, Rev. Timothy A. Funk, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethlehem UM Stonepile Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing will be observed as per the recommendations of our governor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: SPCA, "for cats", 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
