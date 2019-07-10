|
|
Ronald L. Walter
Wrightsville - Ronald L. Walter, 83, of Wrightsville passed away on July 5th, 2019. He was born in York to the late Lind D. and Edith Mann Walter and was the last of his immediate family. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was known for his American pride. While in the Navy, he worked as boiler tech aboard the U.S.S. New DD818. Following his time of service, Ronald worked for Cole Steel for twenty five years and was head of the union at his place of employment before retiring. He then worked for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for another ten years before retiring again. Ronald loved sports, especially the New York Yankees and Giants, and the Philadelphia Flyers. He was also an A.S.A. umpire for a number of years and that is where he met his wife. Ronald was a member of the East Prospect Fish and Game Association and also the Tin Can Sailors.
Ronald leaves behind his wife of almost thirty four years, Denise Walter (Fisher) of Wrightsville, formerly of Columbia; his children, Karen, wife of William McMaster of Manchester, Lance, husband of Patricia Walter of Philadelphia; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a large extended family; his canine companion, Bean.
Services for Ronald will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Ronald's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Lebanon VA Hospital who cared for him and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lebanon VA Hospital, Mail Code 10V, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 10, 2019