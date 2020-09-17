1/1
Ronald L. Zirkle
1955 - 2020
Ronald L. Zirkle

Dover - Ronald L. "Ronnie" Zirkle, 64, entered into rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at York Hospital as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born November 26, 1955 in Rossville, he was a son of the late Floyd G. and Naomi R. (Crisamore) Zirkle, Sr.

Ronnie graduated from Dover High School in 1974.

He was employed at numerous trucking companies over the years, including UPS and Estes.

Ronnie attended Freedom Biker Church in York. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and Teamsters Local #776. Ronnie enjoyed playing guitar and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by a sister, Diane R. Dravk and husband, Michael A. of York; three brothers, Clifton E. Zirkle and wife, Sandy of Dover, Floyd G. Zirkle, Jr. of Auburndale, FL and Tommie R. Zirkle and wife, Sondra of Starke, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary G. "Boog" Zirkle.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ronnie's service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Cityview Church, 1655 Roosevelt Church, York. The viewings will be at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Quoss from Freedom Biker Church in York and Ronnie's brother, Pastor Tommie Zirkle. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cityview Church
SEP
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cityview Church
SEP
23
Service
11:00 AM
Cityview Church
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
