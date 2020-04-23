|
|
Ronald Leduc
New Oxford - Ronald N. Leduc, 60 of New Oxford passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn J. (Knouse) Leduc.
Born November 24, 1959 in New Britiain, CT, he was a son of Norman H. and the late Joyce M. (Smart) Leduc.
Ronald was a very talented craftsman who loved working with his hands. He also enjoyed motorcycles, but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. As a man of faith, he attended Zion United Methodist Church in York.
In addition to his wife and father, Ronald is survived by 7 children: Meagan L. Thorpe and her husband, Chase of Hanover, Caitlin M. Leduc of Red Lion, Jake R. Leduc of Hanover, Laurie E. Smith and her husband, Wes of Hanover, Joel A. Dell and his wife, Erin of Red Lion, Kelly J. Dell of Hanover and Kim D. Morin and her husband, Kyle of Thomasville; 6 grandchildren: Mason, Brendan, Ethan, Katelyn, Joel, Jr. and Emily; 2 brothers: Michael Leduc and his wife, Robin of Newington, CT and Jeffrey Leduc of Berlin, CT as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
A memorial service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held at a later date.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central PA; Carnegie Professional Campus; 2649B Carnegie Rd.; York, PA 17402
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020