Ronald Lee Burhans
Hilton Head Island - Ronald Lee Burhans of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 80.
He leaves behind his wife, Judi, four daughters, a son, and seven grandchildren. Ronald was born on May 20, 1940 and was the son of Victor & Margaret (Shelley) Burhans of York, PA.
Ron and Judi resided in York, PA until 1993 when they moved to HHI. Prior to working for Charter One Realty where Ron & Judi worked together as a team, Ron was the owner and founder of Ron Burhans and Associates, where he worked with both Judi and his son, Dan. Ron enjoyed wrestling in his younger years but his true passion was racing sprint and stock cars. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, SC will be handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Church of Hilton Head Island, SC, 975 William Hilton Parkway, 29928 at 11:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to: www.tunnel2towers.org