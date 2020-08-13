1/1
Ronald Lee Burhans
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Lee Burhans

Hilton Head Island - Ronald Lee Burhans of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 80.

He leaves behind his wife, Judi, four daughters, a son, and seven grandchildren. Ronald was born on May 20, 1940 and was the son of Victor & Margaret (Shelley) Burhans of York, PA.

Ron and Judi resided in York, PA until 1993 when they moved to HHI. Prior to working for Charter One Realty where Ron & Judi worked together as a team, Ron was the owner and founder of Ron Burhans and Associates, where he worked with both Judi and his son, Dan. Ron enjoyed wrestling in his younger years but his true passion was racing sprint and stock cars. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, SC will be handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Church of Hilton Head Island, SC, 975 William Hilton Parkway, 29928 at 11:00am on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to: www.tunnel2towers.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Central Church of Hilton Head Island
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved