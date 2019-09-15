|
|
Ronald Lee Hollerbush
Manchester - Ronald Lee Hollerbush, 67, of Manchester, passed away on July 23, 2019, in Baltimore, MD.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 11am-1pm on Saturday, September 21 at The Conewago Inn, 3480 York Haven Road, Manchester, PA. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Ronald was born in York, PA to Betty Jane Ruppert and Clair Hollerbush Sr. on March 4, 1952. He graduated from Dover Area High School in 1970. He married his partner of 15 years, Karen Cook on March 9, 2019, in Manchester, PA. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father Clair Hollerbush Sr., step-father Ralph L. Ruppert, and several aunts and uncles.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Betty Ruppert; wife, Karen Hollerbush, his daughter and son-in-law Sara and Jerad Kubicki; and step-daughters Amanda, Emily, Hannah, and Mary; siblings, Diana and husband Daniel Mohn, Clair Hollerbush Jr and wife Helen, his step-brothers Warren, Tom, and Dan Ruppert and step-sister Rose Greene and their spouses, along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter- 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019