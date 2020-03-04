|
Ronald Lee Purcell, age 87 years of Delta, PA and formerly of York died at 6:21 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the home of Michael and Khristine Lavin. He was the husband of the late Nola (Flahart) Purcell.
Ron was born in Baltimore, MD on July 31, 1932 a son of the late Carl E. "Perk" and Ruth (Parthree) Purcell. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and served from 1953-55. For most of his career, he worked as a cloth cutter for sewing factories including D&D Sewing and York Garment. From 1999 until its closing in 2005 he worked for Red Lion Manufacturing. After caring for his wife for over a year, and following her death, he worked from 2007 until his retirement in 2016 for Eastern School District.
Ron was an avid golfer, tournament poker player and near professional level bowler. He also enjoyed playing pinochle. His 2006 trip to Las Vegas was a highlight of his life, especially after the professional bowlers noticed him and invited him to join them for a few games. Ron thoroughly enjoyed attending the Delta Senior Center.
He is survived by Two granddaughters: Jennifer Ulsh and her husband, David of Thomasville, PA, Ashley Purcell of Wrightsville, PA; Niece: Khristine Lavin and her husband, Michael of Delta, PA. He is also survived by five great grandchildren as well as several nieces to whom he adored.
Ron was preceded in death by his sons; Martin Purcell in 2003 and Donnie Purcell in 1965.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. Reverend Beth Holz of the Peach Bottom UM Charge will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Delta. The viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 am, immediately preceding the service.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020