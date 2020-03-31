|
Ronald "Sonny" Lee Snyder
Red Lion - Ronald "Sonny" Lee Snyder, entered into rest on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 2:45 am, at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 85. He was the son of the late Bruce and Myrtle (Snyder) Snyder.
Sonny was born in Winterstown on November 3, 1934. He was a self-employed, owner and operator of the former Red Lion Buick Service, as an auto mechanic. Sonny was hard working and honest. He was a man of few words who was well known in his community, and well loved by all who knew him. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved nothing more than spending time at his hunting camp, and taking annual fishing trips to Canada. Sonny was a member of Camp Nelson Hunting Camp, Craley Fish and Game, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He leaves a son, Scott A. Snyder of North East and his wife Brenda, and two daughters, Marla A. Snyder of York and Lori J. Prowell of York. He was the loving grandfather of Kory, Lindsey and Jeremy and great grandfather to six great grandchildren and has two nieces and one nephew. Sonny was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Snyder.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. In accordance with Sonny's wishes, services will be private. His ashes will be returned to the earth of his beloved mountains, by his children. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to , or pass on an act of kindness to a loved one or stranger, during these worrisome times. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Shawna, Home Helpers, and Marie.
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, I'm following the path God has laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call, I turned my back and left it all. Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much, good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020