|
|
Ronald M. Bradley
Red Lion - Ronald M. Bradley, 75, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Iona E. (Menzies) Bradley to whom he was married for 56 years.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on June 13, 1943 in Fairfield, IA, he was a son of the late Frederick A. and Nevada E. (Shoundel) Bradley.
Ronald served honorably in the United States Navy as a Cryptologic Technician from 1963 until his retirement in 1985. Ron remained a proud member of the United States Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and everything involving the University of Iowa sports.
Along with his wife Iona, Ron leaves his daughters, Anna-Marie and her husband, Martin Cox of Eureka, MO and Jennifer Bradley of Manchester, PA; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Amanda and Bradley; three brothers, John Bradley and his wife, Rachel of Palm Coast, FL, Jerry Bradley and his wife, Lea of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Jack Bradley and his wife, Dee of Fairfield, IA; and sister, Anne Edwards of Washington, IA. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Jim, Tom, Pete and Charles; and two sisters, Phyllis and Linda.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019