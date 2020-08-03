Ronald M. Byers



Dover - Ronald M. Byers, age 69, went to be with the Lord and loved ones who passed on before him Saturday, August, 1, 2020. He passed peacefully at home. He was the beloved husband of Joyce D. (Fickes) Byers for 52 wonderful years.



Ronald was born August 10, 1950 and was the son of the late Milford D and Clara (Wynegar) Byers of Dover.



He was self-employed for many years in the tire retail business in the Dover area.



In addition to his wife Joyce, Ronald is survived by his daughter, Donna J. Albert and her husband David J. Albert, Jr of Franklintown; son David E.Byers and his wife Holly Byers of Dillsburg; 5 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 step-great granddaughter; and his sister, Vickie Byers of Dover. Ronald was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry D. Byers and his sister, Cindy L. Strasser, both of Dover. Ronald was loved by family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.



A graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover. Officiating will be Reverend James Winter. Emig Funeral Home of Dover is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd, Ste 1, York, PA 17408.









