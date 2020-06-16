Ronald M. Wile
Ronald M. Wile

Hellam - Ronald M. Wile, 71, of Hellam, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the York Hospital. He was the husband of Linda Beaverson Wile. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late George S. Sr. and Elizabeth Zipp Wile. Ron retired in 1996 from York Wallcoverings where he was employed as a printer.

In addition to his wife are his three daughters, Carol Henne, Stoney Brook; Patricia, wife of Terry Stough, Craley and Teresa, wife of Tim Leonard, Columbia.

At Ron's request there will be no formal funeral service. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the D.A V. at www.dav.org

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.clydekraft.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
