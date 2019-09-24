Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
Ronald "Keith" Macken Obituary
Ronald "Keith" Macken

Felton - Ronald "Keith" Macken, 73, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Dornbusch) Macken to whom he was married 34 years.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Arthur H. and Eloise Rosebud (Howard) Macken. Keith, as he was known by many, graduated from the University of Baltimore with a bachelor's degree in History. He and his wife became independent distributors of the Baltimore Sun Newspaper, which brought them to Southern York County. Keith also worked in sales and retail for Wal-Mart for 20 years and helped open the Shrewsbury location. Keith enjoyed traveling, football and baseball and was an avid reader. He was very in tune with politics, trends and current events, and proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife Mary Ann, he is survived by two sons Dr. Matthew E. Macken and his wife Misty of Wexford and Jonathan P. Macken and his fiancee' Megan Baron of Baltimore; one grandson Benjamin Ethan Macken. Keith was preceded in death by his sister Janeen E. DeLuca.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
