Ronald Myers
Dover - Ronald R. Myers, 87 of Dover, Formerly of Red Lion passed away at home on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Mary A. (Snell) Myers.
Born October 31, 1931, he was a son of the late Emmanuel and Mabel (Herman) Myers.
Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 22 years. Ronald also enjoyed spending time at the shooting range, hunting, photography, traveling and crossword puzzles. He is remembered especially for his concern of the well-being of others.
In addition to his beloved Mary, Ronald is also survived by 3 step-children: Johnna Trone and her husband, Matthew of York, John Myers of York and Shawnessy Axe of Kansas City, MO, as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Gerald L. Myers, Walter Myers, Ruth Orwig, Viola Runkle and Florence Haugh, as well as 2 step-children: Rose A. Webb and Robert G. Stare.
A funeral service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held on Friday, April 5th at 11am at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St., Dallastown with Rev. Keith Fair officiating. Interment will follow in Yoe Union Cemetery in Red Lion with military honors rendered by the Dallastown American Legion Honor Guard. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions in Ronald's name may be made to The American Legion, Donation Processing, PO Box 1954, Indianapolis, IN 46206 or to the VFW Foundation, 406 W. 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019