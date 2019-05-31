|
Ronald P. Snyder, Sr.
York - Ronald P. Snyder Sr., 86, entered into rest Wednesday May 22, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Jo-Ann (Arnold) Snyder.
A memorial service for Ronald and his late wife, Jo-Ann, will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Road, York PA, 17406, with Rev. Brian McClinton officiating. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Snyder was born February 25, 1933 in York, a son of the late Henry L. and Gladys N. (Loucks) Snyder. He was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School, Millersville State College where he received his BA in elementary education, and Western Maryland College where he received a M.Ed. He served as an Elementary School Principal for 30 years in the Bermudian Springs School District. He served in the US Army during the Korean War era. He was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ronald is survived by his children Ronald P. Snyder Jr. of York, PA and Patti-Jo Snyder of Guilford Missouri; grandchildren, Cheyanna and Destiny Snyder of Manchester, PA; and sister, Kathleen Bashista of Elizabethtown, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019