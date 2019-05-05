Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
49 Hanover Street
Glen Rock, MD
View Map
1949 - 2019
Ronald Price Obituary
Ronald Price

Glen Rock - Ronald Price, 70, of Glen Rock, died Wednesday May 1, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Donna L. (Batchelor) Price, with whom he celebrated a 45th wedding anniversary on April 6th.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 49 Hanover Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Douglas DeStephano officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation for friends and family to share their memories will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock.

Ron was born on January 20, 1949 and was a son of the late Roy and Ola Mae (Hamlin) Price. He grew up in Miller, Ohio and developed a lifelong love of the outdoors. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing, sporting clays, photography and travel. He graduated in 1972 from Marshall University with a Master of Science degree. He enjoyed a long career teaching biology and anatomy at Patapsco and Franklin High Schools in Baltimore County. He also taught anatomy at the Community College of Baltimore County.

In addition to his wife Donna, he leaves a daughter, Kristin Wiglesworth and her husband Kevin of Germantown, Maryland; two God-children, Neil Feldman, and Jessica LeTourneau; and a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by a half-brother Dwayne Hamlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West (centerofthewest.org) or the Audubon Society (Audubon.org).

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019
