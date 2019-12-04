Services
Ronald V. Flaharty Jr. Obituary
Ronald V. Flaharty, Jr.

York - Ronald V. Flaharty, Jr., 48, passed away on December 2, 2019 at his residence.

Ronnie was born in York on June 9, 1971. He was the son of Vera Joyce Gemmill Hough of the Brogue and the late Ronald V. Flaharty, Sr.

Ronnie was a pipe fitter for P.S.I. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 353 F&AM of Oxford, PA and the Red Lion American Legion Post 543.

In addition to his mother, Ronnie is survived by a daughter, Wendy Montes of Fort Huachuca, AZ; son, Collyn Flaharty of Red Lion; two brothers, Mike Flaharty of Felton and Derrick Flaharty of North East, MD; and three sisters, Jenny Flaharty of Red Lion, Trisha Flaharty of Colora, MD, and Stephanie Flaharty-Lucas of Colora, MD.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
