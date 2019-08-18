Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Ronald Vincent Pearce

Ronald Vincent Pearce Obituary
Ronald Vincent Pearce

Mount Pleasant, SC - Ronald "Spike" Vincent Pearce, 81, formerly of York, PA passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rebecca M. Pearce; daughter Jennifer Aldrich (Rick) of Wadmalaw Island, SC; sons Kent Pearce of Hunt Valley, MD, and Wade Pearce (Amy) of Charlotte, NC; brother Donald Pearce (Jody) of Brookeville, MD; sister Bonnie Heim of West Chester, PA; and six grandchildren.

His memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 21st at 11am - First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC, followed by a reception on-site. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
