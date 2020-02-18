|
Ronald W. Busser
Red Lion - Ronald W. Busser, 86, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Antonina M. (Calcara) Busser, to whom he was married for 53 years.
Born on August 31, 1933 in York, he was a son of the late Harry C. and Eva (Edmisten) Busser. He graduated from York High School in 1951. Ronald was a Veteran of the US Army, where he proudly fought in the Korean War for his country. He was a member of the Dallastown American Legion #605, was Commander in Chief at Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 178 for 19 years and a life member of the West York Post 8951.
Ronald worked at York Hospital in the maintenance department before his retirement in 1998. He also worked as a firefighter for the West York Fire Co. for 5 years, Springettsbury Fire Co. for 11 years and as a volunteer for the City of York Fire Department. Ronald was a member of the Riverside Lodge #503, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, York Forest #30 and Square Club of York #1052.
Ronald is survived by a son, Jeffrey Lee Busser and wife, Julie; daughter, Melissa Ann Arentz and husband, Scott; 7 grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Claire, Joseph, Marielle, Camrin and Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Busser and sister, Margaret Busser.
A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Masonic Rites, presented by Riverside Lodge #503, and full Military Honors, by the Dallastown American Legion, will be immediately following the viewing. A private burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York County Korean War Veterans Association, 2759 Sherian Road, York, PA 17402 or to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020