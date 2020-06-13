Ronald W. Merkert
1939 - 2020
Ronald W. Merkert

Dover - Ronald W. Merkert, 80, entered into rest at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Judith I. (Howard) Merkert. The couple celebrated 32 years of marriage on May 27, 2020.

Born November 27, 1939 in Dover Township, Ronald was a son of the late Wilbur E. and Isabelle (Shue) Merkert.

In addition to being a Northern York County Regional Police Officer, Ronald had been employed by Cole Steel, Pfaltzgraff and Hagarman Machine Shop.

He was a member of the former Weigelstown Volunteer Fire Company. Ronald enjoyed tinkering in his garage and mowing his lawn.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Richard E. Merkert, Lisa M. Byerts, Debra D. Bankert, Beth A. Younker and their spouses; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert R. Merkert.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ronald's memorial service at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Officiating will be his nephew, Jeff Merkert.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
