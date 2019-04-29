Rosalee K. Leeds



Spring Garden Twp - Rosalee K. Leeds, age 73, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 8:40 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the wife of Edward A. Leeds.



Born August 26, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, she was a daughter of the late Sydney and Augusta (Altman) Solomon. A graduate of Brooklyn College, she taught second and third grade in New York City Schools for more than 35 years before retiring in 2003. She was a member of Temple Beth Israel.



In addition to her husband of 51 years, Mrs. Leeds is survived by two daughters, Allison Tollen, and Jennifer Leeds, both of York; and one grand daughter, Julie Tollen. She was also preceded in death by a sister.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, New York. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg PA 17110



