Rosalie L. "Rose" Moser
Glen Rock - Rosalie L. "Rose" (Bush) Moser, 68, of Glen Rock, died Saturday August 15, 2020 at her home. She was the long-time companion of the late Charles H. "Henny" Buser.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Rose was born in York on April 3, 1952 and was a daughter of Arlene E. (Schmuck) Bush and the late Emory N. Bush.
She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and at one time had worked at the Shrewsbury Lutheran Retirement Village.
She is survived by a daughter, Torry A. Sullivan; two step sons, Brad and Barry Sullivan, grandchildren, John and Justin Wright, Nikita, William, Ryder, and Alexander Billingsley, Joseph Boston, Brooke Sullivan, Tony, Adam, Linny, Jimmy, Michael, and Nikki Buser; four great grandchildren, Tahj A. Wright-Younger, Thomas Gay, Austin and Rylee Buser; brother and sisters, Clarence, Mary Anna and Anna Schmuck, Christine and Sandy Bush. She was also predeceased by a daughter Michelle Moser, a granddaughter, Amber L. McArdle and a brother Roy Schmuck.
