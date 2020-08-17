1/
Rosalie L. "Rose" Moser
Glen Rock - Rosalie L. "Rose" (Bush) Moser, 68, of Glen Rock, died Saturday August 15, 2020 at her home. She was the long-time companion of the late Charles H. "Henny" Buser.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Rose was born in York on April 3, 1952 and was a daughter of Arlene E. (Schmuck) Bush and the late Emory N. Bush.

She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and at one time had worked at the Shrewsbury Lutheran Retirement Village.

She is survived by a daughter, Torry A. Sullivan; two step sons, Brad and Barry Sullivan, grandchildren, John and Justin Wright, Nikita, William, Ryder, and Alexander Billingsley, Joseph Boston, Brooke Sullivan, Tony, Adam, Linny, Jimmy, Michael, and Nikki Buser; four great grandchildren, Tahj A. Wright-Younger, Thomas Gay, Austin and Rylee Buser; brother and sisters, Clarence, Mary Anna and Anna Schmuck, Christine and Sandy Bush. She was also predeceased by a daughter Michelle Moser, a granddaughter, Amber L. McArdle and a brother Roy Schmuck.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Torry and Family,
I know she will be miss by her family and friends. I got to know Rosalie when she work at Hardee's in Shrewsbury. She was a great friend. She sure loved her family. Rosalie was a good listener. We would always talk about how much she would loved to help her girls. I pray for comfort and peace in the days ahead. Lida Renoll York PA.
Lida Renoll
Friend
August 17, 2020
TO THE FAMILY OF ROSE YOU HAVE MY THOUGHT PRAYS. yOUR MOTHER WAS A NEIGHOR ON HANOVER ST, GLEN ROCK AND NICE FRIEND TO KNOW. gOD BLESS YOU ALL
penny markel
