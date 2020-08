Rosalie L. "Rose" MoserGlen Rock - Rosalie L. "Rose" (Bush) Moser, 68, of Glen Rock, died Saturday August 15, 2020 at her home. She was the long-time companion of the late Charles H. "Henny" Buser.Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Rose was born in York on April 3, 1952 and was a daughter of Arlene E. (Schmuck) Bush and the late Emory N. Bush.She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years and at one time had worked at the Shrewsbury Lutheran Retirement Village.She is survived by a daughter, Torry A. Sullivan; two step sons, Brad and Barry Sullivan, grandchildren, John and Justin Wright, Nikita, William, Ryder, and Alexander Billingsley, Joseph Boston, Brooke Sullivan, Tony, Adam, Linny, Jimmy, Michael, and Nikki Buser; four great grandchildren, Tahj A. Wright-Younger, Thomas Gay, Austin and Rylee Buser; brother and sisters, Clarence, Mary Anna and Anna Schmuck, Christine and Sandy Bush. She was also predeceased by a daughter Michelle Moser, a granddaughter, Amber L. McArdle and a brother Roy Schmuck.The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com