Torry and Family,

I know she will be miss by her family and friends. I got to know Rosalie when she work at Hardee's in Shrewsbury. She was a great friend. She sure loved her family. Rosalie was a good listener. We would always talk about how much she would loved to help her girls. I pray for comfort and peace in the days ahead. Lida Renoll York PA.

