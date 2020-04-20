|
Rosalind H. Kunkel
York - Rosalind H. (Horn) Kunkel, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of R. Lee Kunkel, to whom she was married for 59 years.
Born on September 2, 1938 in York, she was a daughter of the late Russell E. and Eleanor B. (Baird) Horn. She was a 1956 graduate from William Penn Sr. High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's in Science from Lebanon Valley College. She began her teaching career at York Suburban High School as an Earth and Space Science teacher. After becoming a mother, she stayed at home to take care of her family. However, she continued teaching at various schools as a substitute. Rosalind enjoyed spending time in her garden, bird watching, reading and cross stitching. Every chance she got, she would visit National and State Parks as well as any nature exhibits. Rosie was very involved in philanthropic work in the community; she was a founding member/President of the Russell & Eleanor Horn Foundation. She was the Executive Director at York County Literacy Council and The WELL. Rosalind was a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she held administrative and teaching positions.
Rosalind is survived by her four sons, Brad Kunkel and wife, Lillie, Eric Kunkel and wife, Ann, Dexter Kunkel and wife, Monique and David Kunkel; two daughters, Jennifer Kunkel and husband, Kenneth LaBel and Elizabeth Kunkel Holmes; twenty grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a foster son, Kosal Svy and daughter-in-law Leisha S. Kunkel. She is preceded in death by two sons, Scott and Anthony Kunkel and three brothers, Russell, Ralph and Robert Horn.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The York County Literacy Council, 800 E. King Street #3, York, PA 17401 or to The Well Food Pantry, 408 W. Market Street, York, PA 17401. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020