Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Rose E. Hays Obituary
York - Rose E. (Moul) Hays, 102, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Ray Hays, who died in 2004.

Rose was born December 15, 1917, in Washington Twp., the daughter of the late Moses and Elsie E. (Smith) Moul.

Rose is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary L. Hays, three grandchildren, Lisa Benedict and her husband Kevin, Kevin Hays, and Gene Hays and his wife Deb, two great grandchildren, Lonna and Dalton, and two great great grandchildren, George and Henry. She was predeceased by a son, Gene Hays.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 AM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, with Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Burial will in Red Run Church Cemetery in East Berlin. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
