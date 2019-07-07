|
|
Rose Marie Rouscher
MOUNT WOLF - Rose Marie (Kurtz) Rouscher, 84, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 6:50 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late John M. Rouscher who passed away on October 21, 2003.
Rose was born June 29, 1935, in York and was the daughter of the late Guy A. and Lovie E. (Shue) Kurtz.
In 1953 she graduated from York Catholic High School in York. She was employed as an operator with Bell Telephone in York, Northeastern High School in food service, Frito-Lay in Emigsville and Yorktowne Optical. She was a member of Northeastern Senior Center, Lifetime member, and past President of the Mount Wolf Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary and St. Mary's Catholic Church in York.
Rose is survived by her three daughters, Roberta (Rockey) Hoadley of Bremerton, WA, Beth (Jon Frey) Weire of East Petersburg, PA, and Susan Strickhauser (Steve Miller) of York Haven; six sons, Guy Rouscher of Mount Wolf, John (Gail) Rouscher of Battle Creek, MI, Steven Rouscher, Mount Wolf, James (Sherry) Rouscher of Manchester, Andrew (Connie) Rouscher of Manchester, and Wayne Rouscher of Red Lion; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, and her two sisters, Rita (Lester) McLane of Simpsonville, SC, and Mary Dawn (Philip) Enterline of York, and more than 2 dozen nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas A. Kurtz.
A graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July10, 2019, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance of the cemetery no later than 10:50 AM. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Joseph Shriver from St. Joseph's Catholic Church in York. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019