Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church
1907 Hollywood Drive
York, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church
1907 Hollywood Drive
York, PA
York - Rose Ohler Snider, 93, died on Tuesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Robert L. Snider.

Rose was born in York on December 27, 1925, daughter of the late Clarence E. and Mary L. (Bixler) Ohler.

Rose graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1943. She then went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Wilson College, graduating in 1948. Rose had several jobs throughout her career. She was an Assistant Librarian in the Department of Young Adults at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore, MD, a Hostess for the Newport, RI, Preservation Society, and a Technical Editor for the McLaughlin Research Corporation in Middletown, RI. Rose was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in York, and, previously, of the College Club of York, and the JCC Tuesday Morning Group. She sang in the AARP Chorus and the former York Chorus. Before all else, she was a loving wife and mother.

Rose is survived by two sons, Robert L. Snider, Jr. and his wife, Francesca Marc-Antonio of New York and Bruce R. Snider and his wife, Elizabeth Clark of London, England; daughter, Mary Carol Snider Boldt and her husband, Karl of York; six grandchildren, Caroline Snider, Alexandra Snider, Harry Snider, Oliver Snider, Ellen Boldt, and Collin Boldt. She was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Albert, and Fred Ohler; and a sister, Viola Ohler Phillips.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1907 Hollywood Drive, York, with Pastor Laura Haupt officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 -11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1907 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
