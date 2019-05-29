Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
York - Roseanna M. Frey, age 86, of York, died peacefully, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Rest Haven-York. Born in Hellam Township on July 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy Irene (Sipe) Holtzinger. Roseanna was the loving wife of the late Harry A. Frey.

Roseanna was a 1950 graduate and class valedictorian of the former Hellam High School. She was a seamstress for Roanna Girl Sewing Factory and Tighe Industries and later worked as a cashier and preparer for Taco Johns. Roseanna enjoyed needlepoint and sewing, and was a gifted painter. She loved to spend time with family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family game nights were her favorite.

Roseanna is survived by her daughter Amy K. Bupp of York, her son Daniel E. Frey, and his wife Sharon of Scooba, MS, her sister Betty Townsley of Lancaster, and her brother Harold Holtzinger of York. Roseanna is also survived by a grandson, four granddaughters, a great-granddaughter, and four great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her siblings Gloria Wise, Delma Winand, Anna Sloat, and Charles Holtzinger.

A funeral service for Roseanna will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roseanna's memory may be made to Autism York, PO Box 7322, York PA 17404 (www.autismyork.org) in honor of her beloved great-grandson Joell McKim.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
