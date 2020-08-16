Rosella M. Black
York - Rosella M. Black, 80, entered into rest at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. She was the wife of the late John R. Black, Jr. who died September 11, 2018. They were married 51 years.
Born May 20, 1940, in York, Rosella was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Ada Mae (Ruppert) Becker, Sr.
She owned and operated Rosella's Dress Making Boutique and also worked as a seamstress for Triumph. In addition, she was a consultant with Sarah Coventry Jewelry.
Rosella loved to rescue cats and dogs. She also enjoyed crocheting, shopping and babysitting her granddaughters.
Rosella is survived by her four daughters, Rochelle M. Black of York, Monelle M. Baynard and husband, Bob of Mechanicsburg, Michelle M. Black of York and Janelle M. Makowski and husband, Stephen of York; and four granddaughters, Emily, Maliah and twins, Abigail and Chloe.
Services are private. Burial is in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349; or Fox Subacute Care, 120 S. Filbert St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
