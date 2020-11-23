Rosella M. LeckroneYork, PA - Rosella Margaret Witmer Leckrone, daughter of the late William D. and Lillie Sipe Witmer, sister of the late Raymond Witmer, wife of the late Russell E. Leckrone, with whom she had a son, Max, who survives along with two nieces, passed over on November 10, 2020. She lived one hundred three good years.Rosella graduated in 19M35 from William Penn High School and was employed by Tioga Weaving Mills. She enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, quilting, and cooking. She was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.Her graveside service was conducted on November 21, 2020, by Reverend Brian McClinton.Memorial contributions in her memory, should you be so inclined, may be presented to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Road, York, Pennsylvania, 17406.Interment arrangements were formalized through Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.