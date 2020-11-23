1/
Rosella M. Leckrone
Rosella M. Leckrone

York, PA - Rosella Margaret Witmer Leckrone, daughter of the late William D. and Lillie Sipe Witmer, sister of the late Raymond Witmer, wife of the late Russell E. Leckrone, with whom she had a son, Max, who survives along with two nieces, passed over on November 10, 2020. She lived one hundred three good years.

Rosella graduated in 19M35 from William Penn High School and was employed by Tioga Weaving Mills. She enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, quilting, and cooking. She was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Her graveside service was conducted on November 21, 2020, by Reverend Brian McClinton.

Memorial contributions in her memory, should you be so inclined, may be presented to Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2164 Mt. Zion Road, York, Pennsylvania, 17406.

Interment arrangements were formalized through Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
