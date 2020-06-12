Rosella May Linebaugh, 92, entered into rest at 10:38 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the loving wife of Glenn S. Linebaugh. The couple observed 71 years of marriage on October 11, 2019.
Born May 24, 1928 in Jackson Township, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Naylor) Myers.
Rosella was a homemaker and a member of Salem U.C.C. in Dover where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed playing cards, singing, playing piano and ice skating.
In addition to her husband, Rosella is survived by her three daughters, Lorie Redding and husband, Chuck and Deborah Livingston and husband, Gary, all of Dover and Patsy Schrum of York; her son, Samuel Linebaugh and wife, Vena of Columbia, SC; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Myers and half-brother, Preston Naylor.
Services will be private at this time. The family plans to schedule a celebration of life service at a later date. Burial is in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be her grandson, Pastor Carl Redding. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.