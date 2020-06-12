Rosella M. Linebaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosella May Linebaugh, 92, entered into rest at 10:38 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the loving wife of Glenn S. Linebaugh. The couple observed 71 years of marriage on October 11, 2019.

Born May 24, 1928 in Jackson Township, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Naylor) Myers.

Rosella was a homemaker and a member of Salem U.C.C. in Dover where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed playing cards, singing, playing piano and ice skating.

In addition to her husband, Rosella is survived by her three daughters, Lorie Redding and husband, Chuck and Deborah Livingston and husband, Gary, all of Dover and Patsy Schrum of York; her son, Samuel Linebaugh and wife, Vena of Columbia, SC; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Myers and half-brother, Preston Naylor.

Services will be private at this time. The family plans to schedule a celebration of life service at a later date. Burial is in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be her grandson, Pastor Carl Redding. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem U.C.C., 2705 W. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved