1/1
Rosemarie E. Hemler
1929 - 2020
Rosemarie E. Hemler

York - Rosemarie E. Hemler, 90, entered into rest on July 8, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born December 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Weinand) Hemler.

A Viewing will be held 10-11:00am Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 S. George St. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am with the Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.

Rosemarie was a teacher in the York City schools, starting in 1957. She taught fifth grade and French, among other subjects. She was a devout Catholic who attended St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, and was active in church events. Rosemarie loved her students, vacationing with her family, coffee, and peanut butter pie.

Ms. Hemler is survived by her sister, Shirley Dunbar (Terry), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Hemler.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.






Published in York Daily Record on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
