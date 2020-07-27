Rosemary Lorraine Hunt
Red Lion - Rosemary Lorraine (Scott) Hunt, 98, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Herbert W. Hunt, to whom she was married for 49 years.
Born on November 1, 1921 in Jamestown, New York, she was the daughter of the late Paul Wesley Scott and Anna Maud (Brown) Zimm. Rosemary was an active member at the Locust Grove UCC for many decades. She was a member of the RLCC Women's Auxiliary, a senior volunteer at the old Memorial Hospital and a volunteer tutor for the Raymond Smith Tutoring Program. For over 50 years, she enjoyed spending her time playing bridge with three tables of friends. She loved traveling with her husband and in later years, would visit Florida twice each year with her daughter and son.
Rosemary is survived by a son, Paul H. Hunt and companion, Gina Garcia; daughter, Linda G. Smith and companion, Harry Miller; three grandchildren, Mark (Dawn) Koons, Scott (Kristie) Koons and Sandra Koons (Tracy Osenbach); six great grandchildren, Bryce Adams, Holden, Cameron, Hayden, Colten and Hunter Koons, and six beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Hunt; sister, Sallyann Hanson and sister-in-law, Donna Barlow.
The family gives their sincere appreciation to the Home Helpers for care over the years, especially to Roma, as well as the White Rose Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Ave, York, PA 17403.
